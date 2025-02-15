Saturday, February 15, 2025
KP CM opens HED Inter-College Sports Gala 2025

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, inaugurated the Inter-College Sports Gala 2025, organized by the Higher Education Department. The event was held on Friday, with Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, officials, teachers, students, and athletes attending in large numbers.  

The Chief Minister formally launched the gala by unveiling the trophy, followed by a march-past of participating athletes and a fireworks display. The event features 2,000 students from 320 colleges across eight zones of the province, competing in 13 sports, including cricket, football, hockey, basketball, volleyball, and table tennis. Competitions will take place in sports complexes in Peshawar, Charsadda, and Nowshera, with teams that qualified through zonal-level contests.  

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting sports, announcing that the Inter-College Sports Gala will now be held annually. He urged students to excel in both academics and sports, highlighting that competition fosters resilience and success. “The greater the competition, the bigger the victory and recognition,” he remarked.  

Action directed against elements involved in hoarding, creating price hike

Gandapur announced a total prize of 5 million rupees for participating teams, along with additional funds for sports kits in schools and colleges. He also noted that the province has increased its revenue by 55%, with a surplus of 176 billion rupees in the treasury, which will be invested in public welfare, particularly for the youth.  

Provincial Minister Meena Khan Afridi also addressed the ceremony, reaffirming the government’s commitment to sports development in the province.

