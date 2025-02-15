KP faces governance crisis as Punjab and Sindh advance in development

While Punjab and Sindh continue to progress in infrastructure, healthcare, and education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) struggles with governance failures and financial mismanagement, raising concerns about the province’s developmental stagnation.

Once known as the “City of Flowers,” Peshawar now faces severe deficiencies in basic facilities. Clean water remains scarce, healthcare services are inadequate, and educational institutions lag behind modern standards. Meanwhile, political debates in the provincial assembly focus more on accusations than addressing public concerns.

Since May 2024, the KP government has passed only 30 new bills, primarily concerning government employees' perks and departmental matters rather than public welfare. The province’s debt has surged by 28% in a year, reaching Rs. 680 billion by June 2024. Additionally, financial irregularities persist, including the controversial diversion of Rs. 10 billion from the pension fund to the provincial treasury under the pretext of "dividends."

In contrast, Punjab has introduced major initiatives, including a Rs. 10 billion laptop scheme in collaboration with Google International, benefiting over 300,000 students annually with digital skills training. The province has also launched AI, machine learning, and startup development programs, ensuring that 4,000 students per district receive IT education. Additionally, Punjab actively promotes sports competitions and community sports programs.

Beyond governance failures, PTI's ideological workers in KP feel sidelined. Long-time loyalists such as Sher Afzal Marwat have been ignored, while internal conflicts, including reports of Aleema Khan’s exclusion due to tensions with Bushra Bibi, further deepen divisions. Moreover, Junaid Akbar’s appointment as PTI’s KP president over Ali Amin Gandapur, despite the latter’s imprisonment for his dedication to the party, has fueled dissatisfaction among party ranks.