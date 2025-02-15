Saturday, February 15, 2025
Krora Hydropower Project to generate 11.8MW of electricity: KP SACM

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 15, 2025
Peshawar  -  Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Energy, Engr. Tariq Sadozai, has said that the Krora Hydropower Project will generate 11.8 megawatts of electricity, which will not only provide affordable electricity to the people but also generate profit for the provincial government.

The Krora Hydropower Project is expected to bring approximately 1 billion rupees annually to the provincial government. He made these remarks during a site visit to review the progress of the project in the Shangla district.

On the occasion, the Project Director, Habibullah Shah, briefed the SACM, providing details about the progress and other matters related to the project. He informed him that the electrical and mechanical work of the project was originally the responsibility of a Chinese company, but due to security concerns, the remaining electrical and mechanical work was completed by local engineers from Pakistan.

Engr Sadozai was also informed that the testing of the project is expected to be completed by March or April 2025, after which the plant will be ready for commercial operation and will begin generating electricity.

On the occasion, SACM Tariq Sadozai praised the project team’s performance and emphasized the need to complete the testing as soon as possible to ensure the plant’s commercial operation at the earliest. He reiterated that the energy sector is one of the provincial government’s top priorities and that the timely completion of energy projects will bring prosperity to the province.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant Engr Sadozai also inspected the ongoing restoration work at the Renolia Hydropower Project in Kohistan. During the visit, the Project Director, Engr Aizaz Ahmed, briefed him on the progress of the restoration work. He informed him that the project is expected to be completed by 2026, which will generate an annual revenue of Rs410 million for the provincial government.

On the occasion, Engr Tariq Sadozai issued instructions to expedite the work on the project.

