Lahore ATC indicts 31 PTI leaders, workers in May 9 riots cases

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday indicted at least 31 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in two cases related to the torching of a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office during the May 9 riots. ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the trial proceedings, during which incarcerated PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry were produced before the court. PTI social media activist Sanam Javed and other accused, who were out on bail, also appeared and marked their attendance. The court formally charged the PTI leaders and workers during proceedings. However, all accused denied charges and expressed their intention to contest them.

Subsequently, the court summoned prosecution witnesses to present their testimony at the next hearing, scheduled for February 20. The court also announced that further trial proceedings would be held at Kot Lakhpat Jail. The Model Town police had registered two FIRs, 366/23 and 367/23, against PTI leaders and workers over the torching of the PML-N office in Model Town during the May 9 riots.

Also, the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Friday upheld the arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with an audio leak case. Hearing the case, Additional Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar, upheld the arrest warrant for Ali Amin Gandapur, who failed to appear before the court. Meanwhile, Asad Farooq Khan, a co-accused in the matter, was present in court. However, the next hearing is scheduled for February 25. The case against Gandapur was registered at the Golra police station. The continued absence of Gandapur from court appearances remains a focal point as the case progresses.