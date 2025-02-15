Saturday, February 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lahore ATC indicts 31 PTI leaders, workers in May 9 riots cases

Islamabad court upholds arrest warrant for KP CM in audio leak case

Lahore ATC indicts 31 PTI leaders, workers in May 9 riots cases
Our Staff Reporter
February 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, Lahore, National

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday indicted at least 31 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in two cases related to the torching of a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office during the May 9 riots. ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the trial proceedings, during which incarcerated PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry were produced before the court. PTI social media activist Sanam Javed and other accused, who were out on bail, also appeared and marked their attendance. The court formally charged the PTI leaders and workers during proceedings. However, all accused denied charges and expressed their intention to contest them.

Subsequently, the court summoned prosecution witnesses to present their testimony at the next hearing, scheduled for February 20. The court also announced that further trial proceedings would be held at Kot Lakhpat Jail. The Model Town police had registered two FIRs, 366/23 and 367/23, against PTI leaders and workers over the torching of the PML-N office in Model Town during the May 9 riots.

PTI disrupts NA work pointing out lack of quorum

Also, the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Friday upheld the arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with an audio leak case. Hearing the case, Additional Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar, upheld the arrest warrant for Ali Amin Gandapur, who failed to appear before the court. Meanwhile, Asad Farooq Khan, a co-accused in the matter, was present in court. However, the next hearing is scheduled for February 25. The case against Gandapur was registered at the Golra police station. The continued absence of Gandapur from court appearances remains a focal point as the case progresses.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1739515234.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025