Saturday, February 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Larkana Police arrest 3 criminals in an encounter

Staff Reporter
February 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana said that in the Police an encounter Criminals with malicious intent were thwarted in their nefarious plans on Thursday. He told in his statement that in the limits of Rahmatpur Police Station, in the Bhans Colony area on Abbas Street, three suspects with criminal intentions faced off against the police. He said more one suspect has been arrested with an unlicensed pistol and bullets. The arrested suspect has been identified as Safdar, son of Shah Nawaz Mirani. Separate cases have been registered against the arrested and fleeing suspects for the police encounter and illegal possession of weapons.  The arrested suspect was already wanted in serious criminal cases,he said.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1739515234.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025