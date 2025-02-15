Saturday, February 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lebanon marks 20 years since Rafic Hariri killed as power balance shifts

Lebanon marks 20 years since Rafic Hariri killed as power balance shifts
NEWS WIRE
February 15, 2025
Newspaper, International

BEIRUT  -  Lebanon on Friday marked 20 years since former prime minister Rafic Hariri’s assassination, with seismic political changes underway that have weakened Hezbollah and its backers and could herald a comeback for Hariri’s son Saad.

Rafic Hariri, a towering political figure who oversaw Lebanon’s reconstruction era after the 1975-1990 civil war, had recently resigned as premier when he was killed on February 14, 2005. In 2022, a UN-backed court sentenced two Hezbollah members in absentia to life imprisonment for the massive suicide bombing that killed him and 21 others, though the group has refused to hand them over.

His son Saad, who served three times as prime minister, is based in the United Arab Emirates but has again returned for the annual commemorations. This time, he is back in a changed Lebanon.

The commemoration comes days before the deadline for implementing a Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire, which ended more than a year of hostilities that weakened the group.

Lahore ATC indicts 31 PTI leaders, workers in May 9 riots cases

Concerns have mounted for the fragile truce after Beirut rejected Israel’s demand to remain in five southern locations after the February 18 deadline.

But Hezbollah still carries weight, with supporters Thursday blocking the airport road after two Iranian planes were barred from landing.

A day earlier, Israel’s army had accused Iran of sending funds to arm the group through the Beirut airport.

On Friday morning, a few thousand Hariri supporters carrying Lebanese flags gathered near his father’s burial site in downtown Beirut.  “For the first time in 20 years, our joy is double: first because the Syrian regime fell... and second because Sheikh Saad is among us,” homemaker Diana Al-Masri, 52, told News Wire Service.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1739515234.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025