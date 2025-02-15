Lebanon marks 20 years since Rafic Hariri killed as power balance shifts

BEIRUT - Lebanon on Friday marked 20 years since former prime minister Rafic Hariri’s assassination, with seismic political changes underway that have weakened Hezbollah and its backers and could herald a comeback for Hariri’s son Saad.

Rafic Hariri, a towering political figure who oversaw Lebanon’s reconstruction era after the 1975-1990 civil war, had recently resigned as premier when he was killed on February 14, 2005. In 2022, a UN-backed court sentenced two Hezbollah members in absentia to life imprisonment for the massive suicide bombing that killed him and 21 others, though the group has refused to hand them over.

His son Saad, who served three times as prime minister, is based in the United Arab Emirates but has again returned for the annual commemorations. This time, he is back in a changed Lebanon.

The commemoration comes days before the deadline for implementing a Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire, which ended more than a year of hostilities that weakened the group.

Concerns have mounted for the fragile truce after Beirut rejected Israel’s demand to remain in five southern locations after the February 18 deadline.

But Hezbollah still carries weight, with supporters Thursday blocking the airport road after two Iranian planes were barred from landing.

A day earlier, Israel’s army had accused Iran of sending funds to arm the group through the Beirut airport.

On Friday morning, a few thousand Hariri supporters carrying Lebanese flags gathered near his father’s burial site in downtown Beirut. “For the first time in 20 years, our joy is double: first because the Syrian regime fell... and second because Sheikh Saad is among us,” homemaker Diana Al-Masri, 52, told News Wire Service.