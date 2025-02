LHC CJ transfers 22 district and sessions judges

Vehari - Chief Justice Lahore High Court Aalia Neelum has issued a notification regarding the transfer of 22 district and sessions judges.

According to the notification Qamar Sultan, District and Sessions Judge Vehari, has been transferred to Sargodha and Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar, Senior Judge Anti-Corruption Court Lahore, has been transferred to Vehari.

Javed Iqbal Bosal has been transferred tfrom Nankana Sahib to Lahore, Muhammad Tariq Javed from Kasur to Chakwal , Shaukat Javed, Presiding Officer Special Court Lahore, to Gujranwala, Zubair Shahzad Kiani, Judge Anti-Corruption Court Lahore, to Narowal, Muhammad Abbas, OSD, from Sargodha to Dera Ghazi Khan, Asghar Ali, Special Judge Anti-Corruption, from Multan to Mianwali, Muhammad Akram Presiding Officer Consumer Court, from Dera Ghazi Khan to Rawalpindi, Shahzad Hussain, OSD, from Sargodha to Pakpattan, Gulzar Ahmed Khalid, Judge Special Court, from Gujranwala to Nankana Sahib, Abid Rehman Abid, Senior Additional Registrar Lahore High Court Multan Bench, from Multan to Kasur Naseer Hussain, Judge Banking Court Vehari, from Multan to Rajanpur, Ali Nawaz from Rawalpindi to Multan.

All judicial officers have been directed to assume their new charge by February 17.