LHC dismisses petition against 2025 CSS exam schedule

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 15, 2025
LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the announcement of the 2025 Central Superior Services (CSS) exam schedule before the release of the 2024 exam results. A single bench, comprising Justice Shahid Karim, heard the petition filed by Hamza Arif and others. Advocate Nabeel Javed Kahloon represented the petitioners and argued that the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) had announced the 2025 CSS exam schedule without declaring the 2024 results. He contended that proceeding with a new exam before releasing the previous results was unfair. He urged the court to order the immediate release of the 2024 CSS results and to suspend the 2025 exam until the results were announced. He also requested directives to ensure the timely declaration of results in the future.

However, Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa filed a reply on behalf of the FPSC, and stated  that the 2024 exam results would be announced in April. He informed the court that preparations for the 2025 exam were already complete, with 18,139 candidates across the country having received their roll number slips. He submitted that, under Rule 16, candidates are eligible to participate in the next examination without waiting for the previous results. He also noted that the Islamabad High Court had previously rejected a similar petition.

Action directed against elements involved in hoarding, creating price hike

At this, the court, addressing the petitioners’ counsel, remarked that the entire examination process could not be halted based on their request.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the petition to halt the examination.

