Lifting the Champions Trophy in Lahore would be a 'dream come true,' says Agha Salman

Pakistan’s vice-captain, Salman Ali Agha, has set his sights on winning the ICC , stressing that lifting the prestigious trophy on home soil is more significant than just defeating India.

Speaking in Episode 58 of the PCB Podcast, Salman shared his enthusiasm for Pakistan’s return as an ICC tournament host and reflected on the team’s aspirations, his leadership role, and personal preparations ahead of the much-anticipated event.

A Historic Opportunity for Pakistan

With Pakistan set to host its first ICC event since 1996, Salman acknowledged the momentous occasion for the country’s cricketing landscape.

"I am excited for the Champions Trophy—Pakistan hosting an ICC event is special. As a Lahore native, lifting the trophy in my hometown would be a dream come true. The Pakistan team has the potential to win," Salman stated.

The tournament is not just about cricket; it represents a landmark moment in Pakistan’s efforts to bring back high-profile international cricket and showcase its ability to host global competitions.

Beyond the India Clash – The Bigger Picture

While the Pakistan-India rivalry remains one of the most intense in world cricket, Salman emphasized that the ultimate objective is to win the Champions Trophy, rather than just securing a victory over their arch-rivals.

"The Pakistan-India match is the biggest, but winning the Champions Trophy is more important. If we beat India but don’t win the tournament, that win holds no value. However, if we lose to India but lift the trophy, that’s a bigger achievement. Our goal is to perform well and win," he remarked.

His words reflect a team-first mentality, reinforcing the idea that consistency, resilience, and a championship mindset are what truly define success.

Leadership and Personal Growth

As Pakistan’s vice-captain, Salman acknowledged the responsibilities that come with his role but also highlighted the freedom and confidence it provides him.

"I am enjoying cricket and the new role given to me. Being vice-captain comes with responsibility but also a sense of freedom. The victories in Australia and South Africa gave me a lot of confidence, and I always prepare thoroughly a day before the match," he shared.

His disciplined approach has been a driving force in Pakistan’s recent performances, ensuring that he remains mentally and physically prepared for every challenge.

Inside the Team’s Preparation

During the podcast, Salman also spoke about his teammate Saud Shakeel’s meticulous pre-match routine, offering insight into the dedication and professionalism within the squad.

"Saud Shakeel follows a unique process before a match—dinner and sleep by 9 PM, breakfast at 6 AM, and he’s already heading to the team bus when we arrive. Playing and performing consistently in domestic cricket makes it easier at the international level," he revealed. This disciplined approach, coupled with Pakistan’s strategic preparations, will be key as they aim to dominate the tournament.

Pakistan’s Road to the Champions Trophy

The ICC will kick off on February 19 in Karachi, with defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener.

As part of their build-up, Pakistan Shaheens played a crucial warm-up match against Afghanistan, posting a formidable 314/8 before securing a dominant 144-run victory.

Skipper Shadab Khan led from the front, delivering an impressive bowling spell, taking three wickets, as Afghanistan was bowled out for 170.

Pakistan’s preparation continues with two more warm-up matches on February 17:

Pakistan Shaheens vs. South Africa at National Bank Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan Shaheens vs. Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium