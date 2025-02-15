Meeting reviews projects for inclusion in ADP

Peshawar -A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperatives, Fazal Hakeem Khan, regarding the development projects to be included in the Annual Development Programme for the financial year 2025-26.

The meeting was attended by Director General Livestock Extension Dr. Asal Khan, Director Livestock Extension for Merged Tribal Districts Dr. Waheedullah, Director Livestock Research Dr. Khusro Kaleem, and other relevant officers.

On the occasion, Fazal Hakeem directed the establishment of a livestock call centre to provide better and prompt treatment for livestock and address other issues in the province’s remote areas. This will enable remote livestock farmers to benefit from the emergency centres established by the department.

During the meeting, fifteen development projects worth billions of rupees, to be launched under the Livestock Department Extension in the province, were discussed. Among the projects under consideration is a plan to establish a poultry hatchery to increase chicken production, enabling the province to become self-sufficient in the poultry sector.

Additionally, a plan for the Katta Bachao Programme is also being developed. Under this project, young cattle will be raised on government farms, which will maximize meat production. The meeting also discussed in detail a plan to provide interest-free loans to livestock farmers.

so that they can not only resolve their problems but also increase employment opportunities.

While briefing the minister, it was shared that the excessive use of antibiotics over the past few decades has led to a rapid spread of germs in both humans and livestock, posing a significant threat to human and animal health, both domestically and internationally.

The meeting expressed concern over the excessive use of antibiotics and discussed the inclusion of a project for surveillance and control of antibiotic resistance in the Annual Development Plan, alongside other projects, to ensure the effective and appropriate use of antibiotics.