Minister reviews arrangements for ICC Champions Trophy

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has stated that the successful and peaceful organization of international cricket series in Pakistan will project a positive image of the country on a global scale. He made these remarks while presiding over the 22nd meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Law and Order (SCCLO) at the Punjab Home Department on Friday.

During the meeting, Secretary Punjab Home Department Noor ul Amin Mengal provided a comprehensive briefing on the province’s latest law and order situation. The committee reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy and directed authorities to implement foolproof security measures based on the joint security audit report of Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. To ensure maximum security, the committee approved the deployment of the Army and Rangers for the cricket series.

Additionally, the committee emphasized the need for stringent security measures for the annual Tablighi Ijtima in Raiwind. Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique underscored the significance of a peaceful environment for Pakistan’s economy and assured that every effort is being made to allow the public to enjoy the cricket series safely. “The protection of life and property of the public remains the top priority of the state,” he asserted. He expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements made by the Punjab Home Department for the Champions Trophy and acknowledged that similar efforts have allowed the ongoing Horse and Cattle Show in Lahore to proceed peacefully. The minister also paid tribute to the security personnel who have sacrificed their lives for the safety of the nation. The meeting was attended by Secretary Home Punjab Noor ul Amin Mengal, Special Secretary Home Fazlur Rehman, Chief Operating Officer of PCB Sameer Syed, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, and officials from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch, and other relevant institutions. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division participated in the meeting via video link.