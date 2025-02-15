Negligence, carelessness in security duties will not be tolerated: DPO Sarfraz

Bahawalpur - Bahawalpur District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan on Saturday ordered SDPOs and SHOs to visit mosques and Imambargahs on Friday to review security arrangements and deployment of police personnel in view of the current situation in the country. He warned that any kind of negligence in security duties will never be tolerated.

Following the orders of the Inspector General of Police Punjab and the instructions of DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan, the SDPOs checked the officers and men on security duty of mosques and Imambargahs in their circles while SHOs checked the weapons and security arrangements of the security personnel. In view of the current situation in the country, the cops were instructed to remain alert and perform their duties. DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan said in his message that their duty was very important, they had to give the citizens a sense of security that they were there for their security.

In view of the country’s situation, the DPO asked the cops to keep a close eye on the miscreants and remain alert because if they would be alert, the miscreants would not be able to succeed in their nefarious objectives. Negligence and carelessness in security duties will not be tolerated at all. He also issued instructions to SDPOs and SHOs regarding effective patrolling and security arrangements in their respective areas.