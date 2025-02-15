New Zealand down Pakistan to clinch Tri-Nation Series trophy

LAHORE - New Zealand’s all-round performance helped them thrash Pakistan by five wickets and clinch the Tri-Nation Series trophy at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Their victory was set up by a brilliant bowling performance, restricting Pakistan to an underwhelming total. The chase was then executed with precision, with Mitchell and Latham leading from the front.

Chasing the 243-run target, New Zealand’s top-order showed remarkable composure, with contributions across the board. Although they lost Will Young (5) early, Devon Conway (48 off 74) and Kane Williamson (34 off 49) steadied the innings with a 71-run partnership.

After Williamson’s dismissal, Daryl Mitchell (57 off 58) and Tom Latham (56 off 64) took control, anchoring the chase with a well-paced partnership of 87 runs. Even after Mitchell departed at 195-4, Glenn Phillips (20* of 17) finished the chase with ease, guiding New Zealand home in 45.2 overs.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah (2-47) was the most successful bowler, while Shaheen Afridi, Salman Agha, and Abrar Ahmed picked up a wicket each but failed to make a major impact.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan managed 242 runs in 49.3 overs, but their innings lacked momentum. Mohammad Rizwan (46 off 76), Salman Agha (45 off 65), and Tayyab Tahir (38 off 33) made notable contributions, but the middle order failed to capitalize on starts.

Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman (10) early, followed by Saud Shakeel (8) and Babar Azam (29), leaving the team struggling at 54-3 inside 12 overs. Rizwan and Salman Agha rebuilt with a 88-run stand, but after their dismissals, the lower order crumbled under pressure. Faheem Ashraf (22) and Naseem Shah (19) added some late runs, pushing the total past 240.

For New Zealand, Will O’Rourke was the standout performer, claiming 4 for 43 in 9.3 overs. He received excellent support from Mitchell Santner (2-20) and Michael Bracewell (2-38), as they consistently put Pakistan under pressure.

Sharing his thoughts during the post-match talk, player of the match Will O’Rourke said: “The breeze played in my favor, allowing me to push the ball across the left-hander. The pitch had a two-paced nature, so my focus was on hitting the deck hard. In my second spell, I stuck to a similar approach – bowling a heavy length and extracting whatever I could from the surface. As for the lead-up to the Champions Trophy 2025, the boys are in great rhythm, and carrying this momentum into a major tournament is always a plus. Bowl faster? Not sure about that, but I will certainly give it my best.”

Scores in Brief

NEW ZEALAND 243-5 in 45.2 overs (Daryl Mitchell 57, Tom Latham 56, Devon Conway 48; Naseem Shah 2-43) beat PAKISTAN 242 (Mohammad Rizwan 46, Salman Agha 45, Tayyab Tahir 38; Will O’Rourke 4-43, Mitchell Santner 2-20, Michael Bracewell 2-38) by 5 wickets.