No caravans, heavy machinery entered Gaza: Local authorities

The Gaza local authorities on Friday said that no mobile homes (caravans) or heavy machinery for the rubble removal have so far entered the Palestinian enclave.

"No caravans, heavy equipment, or machinery of those stationed on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing have entered Gaza so far," said Salama Marouf, head of the Government Media Office, in a statement.

Marouf, however, voiced hope that they will be allowed within the coming hours, citing "reassurances from relevant parties."

"We await its (Israel's) commitment to the ceasefire agreement and the start of bringing in all necessary supplies listed under the (ceasefire) humanitarian protocol, in the specified quantities and agreed schedule," he added.

Marouf noted that "nearly 1.5 million people have been left homeless after their homes were destroyed," while Gaza’s entire population of 2.4 million suffers from lack of basic services and the total collapse of infrastructure.

The death toll from Israel’s genocidal onslaught since October 2023 has risen to 48,239, according to the latest Palestinian Health Ministry update on Thursday.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting the Israeli war that has caused widespread destruction and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.