LAHORE - NovaMed and DPS entered the 6th Corporate Challenge Cup semifinals from Pool B at Model Town Cricket Ground. In the first match, NovaMed scored 198-6 and in reply, DPS could score 129-8, falling short of the target. In the second match, DPS bounced back with a victory against UB Sports. Batting first, DPS scored 189-7 and in reply, UB Sports could manage only 181-7.