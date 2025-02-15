Saturday, February 15, 2025
Omer, Labika, Ohad shine in Punjab Junior Tennis

Our Staff Reporter
February 15, 2025
LAHORE  -  The 3rd Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2025 continued at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore, with intense competition across various age categories. In the Boys U-18 quarterfinals, Omer Jawad defeated Muhammad Ayan Khan with a commanding 6-0 victory. Shabie Ul Hassan edged past Haider Nadeem in a tight 7-6 encounter. The Girls U-18 quarterfinal saw Labika Durab claim a solid 6-3 win over Aiman Rehan. In the boys U-14 quarterfinals, Ohad-e-Mustafa registered an impressive 6-1 victory over M Ayan Khan, while Shahzain Faisal blanked Ali Muntazim 6-0. Aaliyah Ali battled past Said Mansion 6-4, and Pirzada Family Ahmad eased past Aryan Hassan 6-2. The girls U-14 quarterfinals witnessed Esha Rabi overpower Shahreen Umer 6-1, while Khadija Khalil edged past Aiman Rehan in a close 7-5 contest. In the boys U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Shahzain Faisal defeated Pirzada Wajih Ahmad 7-5, while Pirzada Ramiz Ahmad cruised past Mustafa Zia 6-0. Daniyal Abdullah dominated Mahad Rashid 6-0, and Omer Hassan Pirzada secured a 6-3 victory over Daniyal Afzal Malik.

Our Staff Reporter

