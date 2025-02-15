PAF to deliver spectacular opening ceremony for ICC Champions Trophy: Sources

The (PAF) is set to host a grand opening ceremony for the , marking the start of the highly anticipated global cricket event, sources revealed.

According to insiders, the PAF will welcome participating teams with a breathtaking flypast, showcasing the nation’s aerial prowess and adding a patriotic touch to the tournament. The prestigious Sherdil Aerobatics Team, along with JF-17 Thunder and F-16 fighter jets, will take center stage, delivering a mesmerizing aerial display expected to captivate cricket fans worldwide.

With preparations in full swing, the opening ceremony promises to be a fusion of sports, patriotism, and aerial excellence, setting the stage for an electrifying tournament.