Pak-Romania PFG, Romanian envoy discuss cooperation across various sectors

ISLAMABAD - A pivotal meeting between the Pakistan-Romania Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) and Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, was held at the Parliament House. The gathering aimed to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including the economy, culture, education, technology, tourism, health, and sports.

The meeting was attended by distinguished members of the National Assembly of Pakistan, including Ms Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Aqeel Malik, and Sadiq Ali Memon. The proceedings were chaired by Danyal Chaudhary, Convener of the Pakistan-Romania PFG and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting.

The Romanian side was represented by Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, Cristian-Stelin Corom, Head of the Consular Section, and Eduard-Robert Preda, Chargé d’Affaires/Minister Plenipotentiary.

During the meeting, Danyal Chaudhary acknowledged the strong economic partnership between Pakistan and Romania during the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, a period marked by Romania’s significant technological contributions to Pakistan’s industrialisation, particularly in the oil, fertilizer, and cement sectors. He emphasized that today’s meeting provided a crucial opportunity to explore new areas of collaboration, tap into untapped potential, and reaffirm the shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations. Chaudhary underscored the importance of enhancing technological cooperation, particularly in areas such as drone technology, cyber-security intelligence sharing, and NATO-compatible peacekeeping training. He also highlighted the focus on economic cooperation, discussing opportunities in agri-tech, renewable energy, and the automotive industry.

The members of the Pakistan-Romania PFG acknowledged the existing challenges and barriers to closer collaboration between the two countries and called for practical solutions to address these issues. They emphasized the role of parliamentary exchanges and people-to-people interactions in fostering mutual understanding and dispelling misconceptions about Pakistan.

The Romanian Ambassador reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Pakistan within the European Union, particularly regarding the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP+) and at international fora. He expressed optimism that through continued collective efforts, the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Romania would continue to strengthen.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reaffirming their determination to deepen bilateral ties and explore new avenues for cooperation in the years to come. This significant development represents a milestone in the relationship between Pakistan and Romania, setting the stage for enhanced collaboration and mutual understanding.