Pakistan, Germany partner for power grid digitalization  

Peshawar - Pakistan took a significant step toward modernizing its power distribution networks with the signing of a grant agreement at the Center for Intelligence Systems and Network Research (CISNR), University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar.

The agreement is part of the GIZ-commissioned project “Digitalization and Decarbonization of Power Distribution Networks,” funded by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The initiative aims to enhance electricity supply, reduce system losses, and improve overall operations through advanced technologies and information systems, making the grid more efficient and climate-friendly.

Key representatives from GIZ and CISNR attended the signing ceremony, including GIZ Pakistan Country Head Wolf Gang, Project Manager Jens Brinkmann, Consultant Kim Ursina Brinkmann, and Cluster Coordinator for Energy, Climate Change, and Just Transition Kashif Zahoor. Prof Dr Gul Muhammad Khan, Director CISNR, and his team also participated, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration in driving energy efficiency and innovation.

Following the agreement, the GIZ delegation received a briefing on CISNR’s work in AI and IoT applications. They toured the center’s advanced facilities, observing projects related to smart grid technologies, disaster management, precision agriculture, water quality, and climate change. These developments are expected to play a key role in modernizing Pakistan’s power infrastructure.

The delegation explored future collaboration opportunities with CISNR on Green Skills and academia engagement for sustainable change among youth.

They praised CISNR’s role in fostering green skills and raising awareness of climate and energy challenges. Later, Prof Dr Gul Muhammad Khan presented traditional souvenirs and a university shield to the delegation.