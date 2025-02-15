Pakistan-specific reference in Indo-US statement one sided, misleading: FO

Says such references cannot cover up India’s sponsorship of terrorism Urges international partners to take holistic view of peace in South Asia Terms Israeli PM’s statement about Palestine, Saudi Arabia irresponsible Ties with US important.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday rejected the Pakistan-specific reference in the India-US Joint Statement issued on February 13, terming it “one-sided, misleading, and contrary to diplomatic norms.” Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that such references fail to acknowledge Pakistan’s counterterrorism cooperation with the United States and instead an attempt to divert attention from India’s involvement in terrorism, subversion, and extrajudicial killings in the region and beyond.

“The international community is well aware of India’s role as a state sponsor of terrorism,” the spokesperson asserted, adding: “India has not only been involved in subversive activities within Pakistan but has also provided safe havens for perpetrators of hate crimes against Muslims and other minorities.”

The spokesperson also highlighted the failure of the Indo-US statement to address India’s non-compliance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, which remains a key source of instability in the region.

He expressed regret that the statement ignored the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), where Indian forces continue to commit brutalities against innocent Kashmiris.

He said in a recent incident, a truck driver, Wasim Ahmed from Sopore, was shot dead by Indian forces on the Srinagar-Baramulla Highway for allegedly failing to stop at a security checkpoint. Pakistan has called for an independent investigation into such extrajudicial killings, demanding that the culprits be held accountable.

“The daily oppression in IIOJK is well documented,” Khan said. “The Indian government has a systematic policy of seizing properties, labelling victims as terrorists, and using state machinery to suppress Kashmiri voices,” he maintained.

Responding to a question about India’s claims of pursuing peace while engaging in massive arms deals, the spokesperson underscored Pakistan’s concerns over the planned transfer of advanced military technologies to India, including the F-35 fighter jets.

“Such transfers disturb the military balance in the region and undermine strategic stability,” he said. “Instead of promoting peace, they escalate tensions and make South Asia a dangerous flashpoint.” He urged the international partners to play role for peace and stability in South Asia.

Asked whether Pakistan feels ignored by the US despite its sacrifices in the war against terrorism and its role in facilitating the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Khan said Pakistan values its multidimensional relationship with the US but expects its efforts and sacrifices to be duly recognized.

“We remain committed to strengthening our relations with the new US administration, but strategic partnerships should be based on mutual respect and acknowledgment of each other’s contributions,” he added.

Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating terrorism from its soil and continuing efforts to combat terrorism at regional and global levels, including threats from foreign-sponsored elements.

“As a country that has suffered immensely from terrorism, Pakistan remains dedicated to eradicating this menace. We urge our international partners to take a holistic view of security concerns in South Asia rather than endorsing biased positions that ignore ground realities,” the spokesperson said.

Khan strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent remarks suggesting that the Palestinian people should establish a state in Saudi Arabia, calling them “irresponsible, provocative, and offensive.”

“Pakistan stands in unwavering solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian people. Any attempt to distort Saudi Arabia’s principled stance on the Palestinian issue is deeply regrettable and unacceptable,” the FO spokesperson said.

Khan reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, stability, and justice, urging the international community to adopt an unbiased approach to South Asian security dynamics.

“We urge our international partners to avoid one-sided narratives and recognize Pakistan’s efforts in promoting peace and stability,” the spokesperson said.

He said Pakistan continues to engage diplomatically with global partners while emphasizing its firm stance on regional security, Kashmir, and its broader geopolitical concerns.

To a question, he said Afghanistan is a neighbour of Pakistan and one of the key issues “bedevilling our relations remains the sanctuaries enjoyed by terrorists belonging to the TTP on Afghan territory. This question we have been raising with Afghan Interim government, and continue to insist that this problem has to be resolved. We are tackling problem of terrorism on multiple domains.”

He said there was a “kinetic action within our own borders, and then of course, there is the diplomatic track. We continue to remain engaged with Afghanistan, and also make them realize that the long-term potential of the region, the bilateral cooperation and what it can bring for the benefit or welfare of the two countries will remain unmet unless this problem is resolved.”