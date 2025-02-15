Saturday, February 15, 2025
Parliamentary secretary affirms govt’s commitment to strengthening business community
Our Staff Reporter
February 15, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Commerce Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti has affirmed that the business community is the true driving force behind Pakistan’s economy, and the government is committed to addressing its challenges on a priority basis. He made these remarks during an interaction session titled Uraan Pakistan Vision—Export Regulatory Challenges and Capacity Building for the Ecosystem—held at the Chamber House.

Dr Bhatti highlighted that, despite significant challenges, the country has emerged from difficult times through the steadfastness of the government and the cooperation, hard work, and dedication of the business community under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He emphasised the need for both the government and the private sector to work unitedly for the success of the Uraan Pakistan Vision, which focuses on exports, digital transformation, and sustainability to drive Pakistan’s economic growth. He assured that the commerce ministry is determined to adopt all necessary measures, including capacity building of business leaders and entrepreneurs, to create a more transparent and accessible environment for businesses. He also pledged to arrange meetings between the Chamber’s leadership and personnel from concerned departments, including the Capital Development Authority and the interior ministry, to facilitate ease of doing business.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Uraan Pakistan Vision. He expressed the business community’s readiness to contribute, provided a business-friendly and congenial atmosphere free from bureaucratic hurdles, and regulatory frameworks that support the promotion of startups, entrepreneurship, and other necessary facilities. He emphasised the need for the bureaucracy to accord due respect to the business community, address their problems on a priority basis, and extend support for the promotion of the country’s brands, which are symbols of national respect and honour. The ICCI president also stressed the necessity for a dedicated space for the development of an industrial estate exclusively for Islamabad’s business community. He highlighted the importance of resolving issues related to business centres and markets, such as security, parking, cleanliness, and sanitation, by utilising allocated funds and providing necessary facilities in the capital’s industrial areas, rather than imposing heavy fines that discourage the community.

Mahmood Warich, Senior Vice President of the Industrial Area Association and former SVP of ICCI, apprised the guest about pressing issues faced by the industrial sector, particularly excessive trade change charges that are discouraging investors. Executive Member Chaudhry Nadeem Ahmed and Senior Advisor to the ICCI President Naeem Siddiqui also called for business-friendly and bold decisions by the government to foster business growth. Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui emphasised the significance of SMEs in economic growth and demanded necessary incentives for their development. He also highlighted the Chamber’s determination to work alongside the government for this purpose. Other prominent attendees included Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Executive Member Raja Naveed Satti, Umair Abdul Nasir, Sanaullah, Ali Nawaz, Atiq ur Rehman, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Ishaq Sial and Council Member Chaudhry Masood.

Our Staff Reporter

