A passport is one of the most essential documents for international travel. It is equally important for holy pilgrims and students pursuing education abroad. However, I wish to highlight the issue of delayed passport delivery, particularly from a student’s perspective.

I applied for the renewal of my passport as I had completed my degree and intended to apply for higher education abroad. However, the unreasonable delay in its delivery has caused me immense distress and uncertainty, especially as many scholarship deadlines are approaching. According to the passport office, the delivery time is supposed to be 21 working days. I applied on 6-11-2024, with an expected delivery date of 03-12-2024, but it took more than two months to receive my passport.

The Immigration and Passports Department should expedite the process and introduce a special package for students to ensure timely passport issuance, enabling them to apply for scholarships without unnecessary obstacles.

AZEEM HASSAN MAITLO,

Khairpur Mirs.

