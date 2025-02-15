The Great Mosque of Djenné, located in Mali, is the largest adobe building in the world and an extraordinary example of Sudano-Sahelian architecture. Built in the 13th century and reconstructed in the early 20th century, it reflects a fusion of Islamic and traditional West African architectural styles. This UNESCO World Heritage site attracts visitors with its striking exterior, intricate mud plasterwork, and a vibrant atmosphere during the annual Grand Mosque Festival. The Great Mosque of Djenné is a testament to the cultural and architectural heritage of Mali and a significant place of worship for the local community.