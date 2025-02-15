Saturday, February 15, 2025
“A mosque is not merely an edifice, but a sanctuary where hearts unite in prayer and souls find solace.” –Muhammad Iqbal

February 15, 2025
The Great Mosque of Djenné, located in Mali, is the largest adobe building in the world and an extraordinary example of Sudano-Sahelian architecture. Built in the 13th century and reconstructed in the early 20th century, it reflects a fusion of Islamic and traditional West African architectural styles. This UNESCO World Heritage site attracts visitors with its striking exterior, intricate mud plasterwork, and a vibrant atmosphere during the annual Grand Mosque Festival. The Great Mosque of Djenné is a testament to the cultural and architectural heritage of Mali and a significant place of worship for the local community.

