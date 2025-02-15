Prayers for rain offered across Chiniot district

CHINIOT - Prayers for rain offered across the district due to fear of drought. Punjab government and the Agriculture Secretary had appealed to the citizens to pray for rain across the district.

After the Friday prayers, the prayer was offered to avoid the dangers of drought and food shortage due to prolonged drought in different parts of the country. A large number of reciters led by scholars offered the prayer at the local ground. The worshippers prayed to Allah Almighty for rain. In the collective prayer, they prayed to Allah Almighty for mercy and rain. Only with the mercy of Allah Almighty can all difficulties be overcome.

10KG OF HASHISH RECOVERED DRUG PEDDLER ARRESTED

Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a crackdown against drug peddlers is underway across the district. On the instructions of District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed, an intelligence-based crackdown is being carried out against drug suppliers. SHO Police Station Rewa Sub-Inspector Qamar Zaman, Sub-Inspector Asif Sultan, Sub-Inspector Talha Hussain, along with their team, arrested drug peddler Abdul Rehman, a resident of Chak 128 Thathian.

10 kg 8 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of the arrested drug peddler accused Abdul Rehman, against whom a case has been registered under the provisions of narcotics in Rewa Police Station and further investigation is underway.

In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps are being taken across the district to save our generations from the scourge of drugs. A crackdown against drug dealers is underway under a special campaign across the district.