Saturday, February 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

President Zardari hails China's growth, calls it a force for stability

President Zardari hails China's growth, calls it a force for stability
Web Desk
12:00 PM | February 15, 2025
National

President Asif Ali Zardari lauded China’s remarkable economic progress and global rise, emphasizing that its development is a positive force rather than a cause for concern.

In an interview with Chinese state media during his five-day visit to China, President Zardari expressed admiration for Beijing’s rapid transformation over the past decades. He highlighted China’s peaceful approach, stating, "China has never been an occupier. I would never be scared of China."

During his visit, which took place in early February at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Zardari engaged in high-level meetings with Chinese leadership, including President Xi and Premier Li Qiang. Accompanied by a delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and other officials, he discussed key areas of cooperation, including the acceleration of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, security measures for Chinese nationals, and advancements in science, technology, renewable energy, and agriculture.

Action directed against elements involved in hoarding, creating price hike

The visit also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistani and Chinese businesses, further strengthening economic ties.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to the long-standing China-Pakistan "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership," President Zardari praised Beijing’s foreign policy of non-interference, describing it as a pillar of regional stability.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1739603880.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025