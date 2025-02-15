President Zardari hails China's growth, calls it a force for stability

President Asif Ali Zardari lauded China’s remarkable economic progress and global rise, emphasizing that its development is a positive force rather than a cause for concern.

In an interview with Chinese state media during his five-day visit to China, President Zardari expressed admiration for Beijing’s rapid transformation over the past decades. He highlighted China’s peaceful approach, stating, "China has never been an occupier. I would never be scared of China."

During his visit, which took place in early February at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Zardari engaged in high-level meetings with Chinese leadership, including President Xi and Premier Li Qiang. Accompanied by a delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and other officials, he discussed key areas of cooperation, including the acceleration of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, security measures for Chinese nationals, and advancements in science, technology, renewable energy, and agriculture.

The visit also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistani and Chinese businesses, further strengthening economic ties.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to the long-standing China-Pakistan "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership," President Zardari praised Beijing’s foreign policy of non-interference, describing it as a pillar of regional stability.