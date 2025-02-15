Saturday, February 15, 2025
Private schools directed to register by Feb 28

February 15, 2025
MUZAFFARGARH  -   Private schools were been instructed to complete their registration by February 28, according to an official notification issued here on Friday. The CEO of the education authority directed the heads of all private schools to comply with the order by the given deadline. Failure to do so would result in strict action, including fines or possible closure of the institution, it’s said. Meanwhile, a source from the CEO education authority told APP that no concessions would be granted, nor would the deadline be extended under any circumstances.

