Provincial minister reviews development projects

SARGODHA - Punjab’s Provincial Minister for Communication and Law, Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharath, conducted an on-site inspection of multiple ongoing development projects in the Sargodha district.

His visit included the under-construction 47-Pull Flyover, Government Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital, Sargodha-Bhalwal Road, and the BHU Hathi Wind site.

During his visit to the 47-Pull Flyover, the minister instructed that the construction work be completed by February 25.

The provincial minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth also directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to initiate beautification work alongside the flyover.

Superintending Engineer (SE) Highways, Amanat Ali, provided a detailed briefing on the progress of the project.

The minister also reviewed the construction site of Government Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital, where officials reported that 47% of the work had been completed, surpassing the planned target of 41%.

It was further revealed that the hospital’s Outpatient Department (OPD) would be functional by April.

Emphasizing the importance of quality, the minister directed that the construction be completed within the stipulated timeline without any compromise on standards.

Additionally, Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharath inspected the 61-kilometer Sargodha-Bhalwal Road, which is under construction at a cost of Rs. 3.94 billion.

He also visited the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Hathi Wind, where SE Buildings Amanat Ali briefed him on the revamping of 45 healthcare centers across Sargodha district.This includes seven Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and 38 Basic Health Units (BHUs).

Officials confirmed that 20 health centers have already been revamped and would be handed over to the health department by the end of this month, while the remaining centers would be completed by April 30.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to timely completion and high standards in infrastructure and healthcare development projects in the region.