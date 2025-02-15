PTI disrupts NA work pointing out lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) once again disrupted the National Assembly by pointing out lack of required quorum to run the house proceedings. Taking advantage of thin presence house on treasury benches, a PTI lawmaker Shahid Khattak pointed out lack of strength soon after the Question-Hour session.

The chair, sensing the lack of quorum, abruptly adjourned the proceedings as nearly 60 MPs were sitting in the House. The rest of the protesting PTI members before pointing out quorum had already left the hall. Earlier, PTI MNA Sher Afzal Marwat brought laughter into the House by asking a weird question. Marwat, who has recently been expelled from his party, posed a question by asking well known phrase “Mujhay Kyun Nikala” (Why I was removed)? He conveyed his message to his own parry members, as some of them were seen gathered around him over this gesture.

Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, responding to a question, expressed the confidence that new telecom entities will enter Pakistan soon. She said Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started issuing virtual network licences. She told the house that the spectrum auction will take place by mid of this year. To another question, Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Saad Waseem Sheikh said the government has no plan to impose more taxes, emphasizing efforts are afoot to meet the revenue collection target of this year.

About the agriculture census, Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Wajiha Qamar informed that 1st phase of seventh Agriculture Census has been completed. She said the census will help take informed decisions to uplift the agriculture sector. Parliamentary Secretary for Education Farah Naz Akbar told the house that the Cambridge Education System will be introduced in four public sector schools of Islamabad from April this year.