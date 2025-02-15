PTI lawyers abandoned 69 jailed workers, claims Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD - Senior PML-N leader and Senator Talal Chaudhry has stated that PTI lawyers prioritize money over party workers and have been completely exposed. He claimed that the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) has refused to defend workers who rendered sacrifices for the party. Speaking to the media, Talal Chaudhry said PTI lawyers have abandoned their own supporters, leaving 69 party workers helpless in jail. These lawyers have withdrawn from their cases, demanding excessive legal fees, proving that PTI does not stand for justice but rather sells it.

He further stated that workers who participated in protests and sit-ins for PTI are now was ignored, while the party leadership enjoys power. He alleged that PTI has even deprived its own workers of legal defense, exposing the party’s slogan of justice as hollow. According to him, the court had directed PTI to provide legal representation to its workers, but thea party chose to remain silent, leaving those who made sacrifices completely abandoned. He claimed this proves that PTI lawyers fight not for their party or its workers but only for financial gain.

Talal Chaudhry further stated that ILF was established to support party workers facing legal cases and imprisonment, yet when the time came; it refused to fight their cases. As a result, workers who took risks for PTI are now paying the price for trusting leadership that does not value them.

He concluded that PTI’s claim of standing for justice collapsed the moment its own workers were left defenseless in court. If PTI cannot stand with its own supporters on Thursday, how can it claim to fight for the people tomorrow?