PTI reiterates demand for judicial panel to probe Feb 8 polls

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reiterated its demand for an empowered judicial commission to investigate the electoral fraud of February 8, 2024 and punish those responsible for stealing the public mandate.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said that PATTAN in its report, released on the first anniversary of the worst rigged general election, made a startling revelation regarding 2024 Election and unmasked the dirty roles of all those who conspired to manipulate the general elections, denying PTI’s electoral victory and fraudulently imposing rejected political figures on the nation.

He said that the report also revealed that all the king’s horses and all the king’s men” are still busy to save the stolen people’s mandate by enacting the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and the 26th Constitutional Amendments, which is lamentable because the biggest poll robbery in history was carried out to impose the rejected and most corrupt clique on the nation.

PTI CIS said that in the aftermath of PATTAN’s detailed postmortem report on Feb 8 electoral mega theft, the power grabbers bereft of public mandate did not have any moral and ethical justification to say in power for a single day.

Waqas alarmed that the report identified 64 new methods of electoral manipulation, coercion, and fraud used before, during, and after polling aimed at achieving “positive” results. He said that PATTAN summed up the entire fraud of electoral cycle of GE 2024 in four words: Delay, Deny, Detain, Destroy as portrayed on the title cover of the report. PTI CIS stated that democracy can only run if the government has moral strength, as all the key pillars of democracy, including an independent judiciary, freedom of expression, a free media, and human rights, have been dismantled under the nefarious plot to crush the PTI and cover up election fraud.

Waqas emphasized that the report was a chargesheet against the ECP, which miserably failed in conducting its constitutional and legal duty justly and fairly, as the institution was buy in changing the election result forms on its website till September 2024. He said that unlike in the past, the report exposed that the ECP did not announce a disaggregated turnout of the polls even one year after the polls, adding that either it is a result of ECP’s ineptness or it tried to hide vote-rigging, or both.

PTI CIS noted that voter turnouts in hundreds of polling stations of several national constituencies of Lahore were more than 80%, in a few it was even above 100% which is impossible, but the turnouts at the shared polling stations of their respective associated provincial constituencies were on average 40% mostly in Punjab and Karachi.

Waqas stated that despite lapse of one year, the upper house of parliament remained incomplete, while over five dozen reserved seats for women and non-Muslims were still vacant in Parliament and two provincial assemblies, despite the SC full bench’s orders, distorting the constitutional parity among the federating units.