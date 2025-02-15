Public holiday declared on February 19

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on February 19 (Wednesday) to commemorate the Urs of .

According to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department, all government and semi-government offices, along with educational institutions, will remain closed on this occasion.

The annual Urs of is a three-day festival held in Sehwan Sharif to honour the revered Sufi saint. Observed from the 18th to the 20th of Shaban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar, the Sindh government traditionally declares a public holiday on the main day of the celebrations.