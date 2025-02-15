Punjab to set up 10 model bazaars in Lahore for Ramazan

The has announced plans to establish 10 model bazaars across Lahore during Ramazan to facilitate citizens.

A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza reviewed the arrangements for the special Ramazan bazaars. According to the briefing, each tehsil in Lahore will have a model bazaar, with a total of 10 bazaars operating throughout the holy month.

Each bazaar will feature 10 shops, including seven dedicated to fruits, vegetables, pulses, spices, and essential commodities, while three shops will be allocated for meat. The initiative aims to provide quality goods at controlled prices during Ramazan.