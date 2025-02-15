SBP injects over Rs1.9tr in market

KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (BPS) injected Rs1,901.7 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday. The SBP, during the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7-day and 28-day tenors on February 14, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs1,508.2 billion offered through 22 bids. The central bank received 14 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs1,198.7 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.03 to 12.08 percent while 10 bids were received for the 28-day tenor amounting to Rs508.7 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.03 to 12.10 percent. The SBP accepted 13 quotes for 7-day tenor cumulatively amounting to Rs1,000 billion at 12.05 percent rate of return. Total amount offered at 12.05 percent was Rs417.5 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs219.3 billion on a pro-rata basis. The SBP also accepted 9 bids for 28-day tenor amounting to Rs508.2 billion at 12.05 percent rate of return. Meanwhile, the central bank also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors and further injected around Rs393.5 billion into the market. The central bank received 6 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs338.5 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.09 to 12.11 percent while 2 bids were received for 28-day tenor offering an amount of Rs55 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.08 to 12.10 percent. The SBP accepted the entire amount of Rs338.5 billion offered through all the six quotes for 7-day tenor at 12.09 percent rate of return while an amount of Rs55 billion offered through 2 quotes for 28-day tenor was accepted at 12.08 percent rate of return.