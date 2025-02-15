SCBA, IMF discuss ways to control corrupt practices

ISLAMABAD - President Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) Friday met with representatives from the Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Islamabad. SCBAP President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta was accompanied by Hassan Raza Pasha, Member Pakistan Bar Council, Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan, Additional Secretary SCBAP, and Mir Attaullah Langove, President High Court Bar Association, Balochistan.

According to the press release issued by SCBAP office, the meeting covered a range of topics, with a primary focus on eradicating corrupt practices to create an inclusive environment for attracting foreign investment into Pakistan. It stated, “President SCBAP addressed the shortcomings in the judicial system, such as the backlog of cases in lower and district courts, the insufficient number of judges, inefficiencies within departments, and potential measures like Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to alleviate the burden on the courts and enhance public access to justice.”

It added that additionally, various strategies were discussed to combat corruption in government departments, promote good governance, and implement legal reforms that would benefit the judicial hierarchy, all of which are essential for fostering a stronger and more vibrant economy as well as for the efficient judicial system. In this context, the President emphasized the need for measures to eradicate financial crimes to boost the economy. The President SCBAP described the rule of law as a cornerstone of a democratic society and reaffirmed his commitment to uphold it, along with the SCBAP dedication to the constitution, the supremacy of institutions, and the independence of judiciary. The meeting concluded with both sides expressing gratitude and a desire for more frequent meetings in the future.