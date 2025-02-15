Saturday, February 15, 2025
Security forces eliminate 15 terrorists in KP

Web Desk
7:31 PM | February 15, 2025
National

Security forces conducted two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, eliminating 15 terrorists, including high-value targets, while four soldiers, including an officer, embraced martyrdom.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the first operation was carried out in the Hathala area of Dera Ismail Khan based on intelligence reports about terrorist presence. During the engagement, troops effectively neutralized nine terrorists, including key ringleaders identified as Farman alias Saqib, Amanullah alias Toori, Saeed alias Liaqat, and Bilal. These militants were involved in various terrorist activities and were highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.

In a separate operation in Miranshah, North Waziristan, security forces eliminated six more terrorists. However, during an intense exchange of fire, four soldiers laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The martyred soldiers were identified as:

Lt Muhammad Hassaan Ashraf (21 years, Lahore)
Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal (39 years, Dera Ismail Khan)
Sepoy Farhatullah (27 years, Lakki Marwat)
Sepoy Himat Khan (29 years, Mohmand)

The ISPR further stated that sanitization operations were ongoing to eliminate any remaining threats, reaffirming the security forces’ resolve to eradicate terrorism from the region.

