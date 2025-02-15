Severe tropical cyclone hits Western Australia coast

SYDNEY - Severe Tropical Cyclone Zelia powered into Australia’s minerals-rich west coast Friday, with gusts of 290 kilometres per hour sparking emergency warnings and closing ports. The slow-moving cyclone was at the highest category of five as it landed east of Port Hedland -- one of the world’s busiest iron ore ports -- said the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. The storm packed “very destructive” wind gusts of 290 kph (180 mph) as it dumped intense rain and threatened flash floods and storm surges, said the bureau’s Matthew Collopy. But the eye of the cyclone passed east of Port Hedland, sparing it from the fiercest winds and “greatly” reducing the risk of a storm surge in that area, he said. The cyclone weakened slightly to a category four as it moved over the Pilbara region. People in Port Hedland --- about 17 hours’ drive north of state capital Perth -- queued for sandbags as the cyclone approached, while others huddled inside. Resident Bianca Katai said she had experienced category five cyclones in the area before. “This one is still pretty breathtaking, just the raw power that comes with it. There is a lot of wind and rain, and you don’t realise until you are in it,” she told AFP. Katai said she ventured outside before taking safety in her home. “Most trees toppled over but it hasn’t flooded. All the trees fell sideways, but the roads are pretty clear,” she said. Emergency services in Western Australia told people in the cyclone’s path to shelter in the strongest part of their homes, warning it was too late to attempt to leave.