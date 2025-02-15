Saturday, February 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh govt withdraws VVIP protocol for political figures

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh government has ended the police protocol given to important figures of various political organizations. Police protocol has been ended from all political, religious organizations and important figures. Sindh Home Department has sent a letter to the IG Sindh Police.

In the letter, all the personnel included in the police protocol have been recalled. The decision passed by the Provincial Threat Assessment Committee has been declared null and void. Police security given to every individual has been ended.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1739515234.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025