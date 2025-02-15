Saturday, February 15, 2025
Sindh increases upper age limit for government jobs by five years

Web Desk
4:15 PM | February 15, 2025
The Sindh Cabinet has approved a five-year increase in the upper age limit for government jobs, raising it from 28 to 33 years. However, the decision does not apply to vacancies in the Sindh Police and the Public Service Commission.

The approval came during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, and senior officials. Various agenda items were discussed, leading to several key decisions.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the age relaxation was granted due to a prolonged ban on government job recruitment, which had left many aspiring candidates at a disadvantage.

The move is expected to provide significant relief to job seekers aiming for government positions in Sindh.

