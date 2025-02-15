Special students shine at Grand Sports Gala in Vehari

VEHARI - A grand Sports Gala was held at Khurshid Anwar Stadium, Vehari, under the auspices of the Special Education Department, in line with the vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz to promote inclusivity in sports. The event was inaugurated by DC Vehari, Imrana Tahir, where special students showcased their remarkable athletic abilities, proving that talent knows no boundaries. The initiative aimed to nurture the skills of children with different abilities, promoting discipline, teamwork, and leadership through sports. Commending the participants, DC Imrana Tahir lauded their outstanding performances, emphasizing that these students had demonstrated abilities equal to their peers. She highlighted the importance of such events in building confidence and integrating special children into mainstream activities. District Officer Special Education Multan, Zeeshan Ahmad, expressed gratitude to the attendees for their encouragement and support. The event concluded with an award distribution ceremony, where prizes were presented to the top-performing students.