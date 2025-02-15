Sri Lanka crush Australia to seal 2-0 ODI sweep

COLOMBO - delivered a commanding performance to seal a 2-0 ODI series whitewash over Australia with a resounding 174-run victory in the second and final match at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday. A stellar century from Kusal Mendis, followed by a four-wicket haul from DunithWellalage, propelled the hosts to a dominant win, exposing Australia’s vulnerabilities ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin in Pakistan on February 19.Chasing a challenging 282-run target, Australia fieldinga revamped lineup in preparation for the eight-team tournament succumbedto their lowest-ever ODI total in Asia, folding for just 107 in 25.3 overs. The visitors struggled from the outset, losing three wickets for 33 runs in 6.4 overs, courtesy of a fiery new-ball spell from Asitha Fernando (3-23). While Steve Smith (29 off 34) and Josh Inglis (22 off 27) attempted a brief resistance, Sri Lanka’s spinners dismantled the middle and lower order. The collapse was staggering, with Australia losing their last seven wickets for just 28 runs as Wellalage (4-35) and WaninduHasaranga (3-23) ran riot.“Not the result we wanted. We tested a lot of players, and everyone got a game,” Australia captain Steve Smith said post-match. “Credit to . They were the better side, and their bowlers were superb.” Earlier, posted an imposing 281/4, led by Kusal Mendis’s masterful 101 off 115 balls, featuring 11 boundaries.He was well-supported by Nishan Madushka (51 off 70, 5 fours, 1 six) and captain Charith Asalanka (78 off 66, 6 fours, 3 sixes), who provided the finishing flourish to propel to a match-winning total.“It’s not often that you beat Australia,” skipper Charith Asalanka remarked. “Today was our day, and the spinners did a fantastic job.”

Scores in Brief

281/4 (Kusal Mendis 101, Asalanka 78*, Madushka 51; Abbott 1-41) beat AUSTRALIA 107 all out (Smith 29, Wellalage 4-35, Hasaranga 3-23, Asitha 3-23) by 174 runs.