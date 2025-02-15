Saturday, February 15, 2025
SSP directs to avoid unnecessary checks on family vehicles

APP
February 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, had directed officers to adopt a professional approach, avoid unnecessary checks on family vehicles, and ensure a swift response to emergency calls.

A public relations officer told APP on Friday that SSP Shoaib Khan issued these directives while briefing officers and personnel of the Quick Response Force in the City Zone. SP City Zone and SP Dolphin were also present at the session.

SSP Shoaib emphasized that professionalism must take precedence over traditional policing methods and urged officers to act promptly on incident-related calls to ensure a swift response. Officers were also reminded to perform their duties with honesty and integrity to curb crime in the federal capital.

“Our responsibility is to safeguard the lives and property of citizens,” Shoaib stated, stressing the importance of courteous conduct during security checks. “We must make people feel safe rather than uneasy.”

Action directed against elements involved in hoarding, creating price hike

SSP Shoaib further reiterated that Islamabad Police would continue efforts to uphold law and order while ensuring public confidence in law enforcement remains strong.

