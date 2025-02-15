Saturday, February 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Starmer backs Ukraine’s NATO bid despite US view

Starmer backs Ukraine’s NATO bid despite US view
NEWS WIRE
February 15, 2025
Newspaper, International

LONDON  -  Sir Keir Starmer has reaffirmed the UK will continue to back Ukraine’s “irreversible path” to joining Nato despite leading figures in President Donald Trump’s administration appearing to rule out membership.

The prime minister told Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky he stood by a pledge - made alongside ex-US president Joe Biden at last year’s Nato summit in Washington - to support Ukraine’s bid for membership. Sir Keir and Zelensky spoke on the phone ahead of a global leaders’ meeting at the Munich Security Conference. Sir Keir’s comments are in stark contrast to those of the Trump administration, which has said this week that Nato membership for Ukraine is not a “realistic prospect”.

In a readout of the call, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The prime minister began by reiterating the UK’s concrete support for Ukraine, for as long as it’s needed.

Lahore ATC indicts 31 PTI leaders, workers in May 9 riots cases

“He was unequivocal that there could be no talks about Ukraine, without Ukraine.

“Ukraine needed strong security guarantees, further lethal aid and a sovereign future, and it could count on the UK to step up, he added.

“The prime minister reiterated the UK’s commitment to Ukraine being on an irreversible path to Nato as agreed by allies at the Washington Summit last year.”

The leaders agreed it was an “important moment to demonstrate international unity and support for Ukraine” and “agreed to stay in close contact”, the statement added. The UK has had to walk a fine line between its support for Kyiv and maintaining good relations with Trump, who this week agreed to open negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin while signalled his willingness to make concessions to Moscow.

Trump’s defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, has said restoring Ukraine’s territory to where it was before the first Russian invasion in 2014 is simply “not realistic”.

PTI disrupts NA work pointing out lack of quorum

Speaking at a defence summit in Brussels on Wednesday, Hegseth also downplayed the prospect of Ukraine joining Nato. His remarks were the clearest indication yet of the Trump administration’s position on the Ukraine war and what a peace plan to end the conflict could involve.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for Nato membership and has rejected ceding territory as part of any peace deal. Nato’s official position is that Ukraine is on an “irreversible” path to joining the alliance, which was established at a meeting in Washington last year and signed off by Sir Keir and ex-president Biden.

Sir Keir also took a phone call from Trump late on Thursday night, when they discussed “his forthcoming visit to the US”, Number 10 said. Zelensky has warned Putin is “definitely not preparing for negotiations”, but to “continue deceiving the world” as he appealed for unified pressure from allies on Russia.

PAF contingent lands back after participation in Spears of Victory-2025

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1739515234.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025