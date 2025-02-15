Teachers on the Roads

Saturday, February 15, 2025
February 15, 2025
Once again, teachers in Punjab are protesting, bringing all educational activities to a standstill. On 22 January, teachers and clerk organisations staged a province-wide strike, locking down schools and educational offices. When teachers are forced to protest in the streets, it signals a deep crisis in society.

Teachers’ financial security is at risk. Recent policies regarding pension calculations defy logic and justice. The flood of notifications from both provincial and federal finance ministries has severely impacted both lump-sum retirement payouts and monthly pensions. The most damaging decision is to calculate future pensions based on an employee’s last 24 months of salary, which will significantly reduce their entitlements. The Punjab government’s decision to omit Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974—allowing a deceased or incapacitated civil servant’s family member to receive a government job—is a grave injustice. This is an appalling display of state apathy toward its most vulnerable citizens.

Furthermore, the unfulfilled promise that a pensioner’s spouse would receive both their own pension and that of their deceased partner remains a lingering injustice.

Experts argue that lowering the retirement age to 55 will not curb the pension crisis. Development specialist Hasaan Khawar notes that this policy would force the government to pay pensions for an additional five years while also increasing immediate pension payouts.

Such drastic changes should not apply to in-service employees, especially those nearing retirement who have planned their future around existing policies. If these policies are necessary, they should only affect future entrants into government service, giving them the choice to accept or reject these terms. Implementing them retroactively will create widespread insecurity, not just for today’s employees but for future generations as well.

M NADEEM NADIR,

Kasur City.

