Treasury members’ disinterest leads to early adjournment of PA sitting

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan expressed strong disapproval over treasury members’ disinterest during Friday’s session, lamenting the wastage of millions spent on proceedings with minimal attendance of Assembly members. The session, which began one hour and 23 minutes late, saw only eight treasury members present, with no ministers in attendance. Even the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs arrived 40 minutes into the proceedings. The day’s pre-budget debate was derailed due to poor participation. After the question hour regarding the Zakat and Ushr department, the speaker adjourned the session until Monday at 2 PM. He announced to write to the chief minister regarding absenteeism and directed government and opposition chief whips to ensure members’ attendance in coming sessions.

During the question hour, the Speaker criticized the longstanding provision of Rs. 25,000 for marriage assistance to deserving families, calling it outdated and disgraceful. Parliamentary Secretary for Zakat and Ushr, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, failed to provide a satisfactory response, remaining silent when questioned. The speaker demanded that the aid amount, unchanged for 25 years, be raised to Rs. 100,000, highlighting that lawmakers had raised their own salaries but ignored public welfare. Additionally, the speaker condemned the nominal rent charged for Lahore Gymkhana Club, labeling it an elite-controlled exploitation of state property. He noted that auctions for Gymkhana Clubs in 26 tehsils had failed due to a lack of bidders and called for rent adjustments in line with legal standards. He pledged to resolve the issue within a week. Opposition member Ahmer Bhatti went further, branding the Gymkhana Club an illegal encroachment on state land and urging its demolition. He called on PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to declare the property an encroachment and act against the elite’s unlawful occupation.