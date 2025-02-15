UK’s Starmer discusses ‘forthcoming visit’ to US with Trump

London - Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump this week discussed plans for the UK leader to visit the United States, Downing Street said on Friday. Starmer met Trump’s special envoy to the UK Mark Burnett in London late Thursday “during which he took a call from President Trump and discussed his forthcoming visit to the US”, Downing Street said. The discussion is at least the third time that Starmer and Trump have spoken on the phone since the latter’s election win in November. Downing Street have been in talks with US counterparts about Starmer visiting Washington for several weeks but neither side have yet announced a possible date. In January, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy suggested that Starmer would visit the US capital to meet Trump “within the next few weeks”, leading to speculation it would happen in February. Trump has already welcomed a few world leaders to the White House, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu. There was speculation too on Friday when The Mirror newspaper said there have been discussions about an official visit to the US by head of state, King Charles III, early next year. The report has not yet been confirmed. Starmer’s planned trip comes as Britain faces the looming threat of US trade tariffs. The UK on Tuesday said it was “engaging” with the United States on the detail of the president’s steel tariffs, in contrast to firm responses by Canada and the European Union.