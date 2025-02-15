US-Pakistan Ties

The US-Pakistan relations are akin to “an estranged couple that shares the same bed but dreams different dreams,” as aptly noted by Shuja Nawaz in his book The Battle for Pakistan. This analogy encapsulates the intricate complexities of a relationship marked by both mutual interests and diverging goals. Despite collaborative efforts, both nations harbour distinct agendas, creating a delicate dynamic that demands careful navigation. Historically, the US has viewed Pakistan as a key player in its South Asia strategy, particularly in the context of Afghanistan. However, with the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pakistan’s importance in Washington’s strategic calculus has diminished significantly.

In the midst of shifting global geopolitics, Pakistan is increasingly aligning itself with China, forging a strategic partnership that is reshaping the regional landscape. As Islamabad seeks to diversify its global relationships, Beijing’s growing influence and unwavering commitment to regional stability have made China an attractive and reliable partner. Pakistan’s past experiences with the US have created a lasting impression: the US is seen as an unreliable partner that abandons its allies when they need it most. Conversely, China’s close proximity to Pakistan makes it a vital player in regional stability. Meanwhile, the US’ reliability will continue to be questioned due to its inconsistent relationship with Pakistan.

The lack of acknowledgment from the US regarding Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terror has remained a serious concern. It has created resentment, and it is believed that the country’s contributions to regional security are being ignored. The two countries have also experienced tension over the issue of Afghanistan. Pakistan suffered significant losses during the US war on terror in Afghanistan, including over 70,000 lives lost, 152 billion dollars in economic costs, and widespread infrastructure damage and social displacement.

After the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pakistan’s strategic importance has waned. Now, Washington’s diminishing interest in Pakistan is becoming a stark reality. Zahid Hussain writes in his book No-Win War that the US administration often “saw relations with Pakistan from a purely Afghan prism.” He further says, “perhaps the biggest confusion among various US departments had been over whether Pakistan was to be treated as a friend or as an adversary.” This narrow focus has contributed to the tensions between the two countries, with Pakistan feeling that its concerns and interests are being ignored.

Another issue that has strained US-Pakistan relations is the US’ decision to arm India with modern weapons. Pakistan views this as a threat to its national security, as India has a history of aggression against Pakistan. The US’ lack of sensitivity to Pakistan’s security concerns has created tension between the two countries, with Pakistan feeling that the US is not taking its concerns seriously. The US has instead prioritised its strategic partnership with India, which has created tension between India and Pakistan and altered the fragile regional balance of power.

The US-Pakistan relationship is also complicated by the issue of Kashmir. Despite the US’ support for human rights and self-determination, it has brushed aside India’s flagrant human rights abuses and denial of the inalienable right of self-determination to Kashmiris. India’s violation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir has gone unchecked, creating an unbridgeable chasm between Pakistan and the US. This has led many to question the US’ commitment to upholding human rights and international law.

The US-Pakistan relationship is also influenced by the growing rivalry between the US and China. The US sees China’s rise as a threat to its global hegemony, and Pakistan’s growing nexus with China has created tension. As D.S. Markey notes in his article Behind China’s Gambit in Pakistan, “the new geopolitical nexus between Pakistan and China was seen as a threat by Washington, which did not want to lose leverage over its long-term South Asian ally.” The US administration often views Pakistan through the prism of its rivalry with China. This has created a new dynamic in the region, with Pakistan seeking to balance its relationships with both the US and China.

In Donald Trump’s second term, the US-Pakistan relationship is likely to be shaped by his administration’s broader foreign policy priorities. The US’ growing animosity towards China may impact Pakistan’s economic sustainability, particularly given its dependence on Chinese investment through the CPEC. And China hawks like Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the new administration may adopt a tougher stance on China and its allies. However, it is clear that Pakistan’s position in the region will continue to be shaped by its relationships with both the US and China, as the global geopolitical landscape continues to shift.

Indeed, Pakistan’s economic and strategic compulsions drive its desire to establish relationships with great powers. The country has long sought an economic benefactor to help it navigate economic crises, and the US has provided significant economic aid and loans. The US has either directly granted economic aid, grants, and loans to Pakistan or leveraged global economic institutions such as the World Bank or the IMF. Shuja Nawaz argues that “US foreign aid became primarily a tool for foreign policy, not development policy in recipient nations.” This has created a sense of resentment in Pakistan, which feels that its sovereignty is being compromised by the conditional nature of US aid.

In the US’ South Asia policy, Pakistan emphasises being delinked from Afghanistan and India, as it enables both countries to establish separate relationships that do not involve crises. However, the US gives more priority to its security and geopolitical allies than economic or diplomatic partners. Yet, Pakistan cannot be divorced from the US’ future policies, as transnational terrorism, instability in Afghanistan, climate change, regional tension, and nuclear weapons in a volatile strategic environment are primary concerns of the US. Therefore, a strategic reboot of the US-Pakistan relationship is imperative, transitioning from a transactional to a collaborative partnership to deal with shared threats and cooperate on mutual interests.

Dr Shoaib Baloch

The writer is a strategic affairs and foreign policy analyst, based in Islamabad.