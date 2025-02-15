Saturday, February 15, 2025
Vehari DPO pledges zero tolerance for blackmailing, harassing women

Mansoor Aman addresses cyber security workshop to educate female teachers, students

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman
February 15, 2025
VEHARI  -  In line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision to promote sense of security among women, a one-day workshop on cyber security was held in Vehari district on Friday.  During the workshop, Vehari District Police Officer Mansoor Aman delivered a lecture to women teachers and senior students on the positive use of modern technology, social media, and mobile phones and discussed at length other issues related to as cyber security and privacy.

The participants were informed about effective measures to protect against cyber attacks, email, and personal account hacking. They were also told about the methods hackers use to access users’ accounts and data. The participants were provided with basic safety measures to secure their personal information.

DPO Vehari Mansoor Aman explained the security principles and procedures for securing mobile phones and accounts, which the participants listened to with great interest. The women teachers who attended the workshop will play a key role in raising awareness about cyber security in educational institutions. If anyone is being blackmailed or harassed, they can contact Police Helpline 15 or 03191515315.  DPO Vehari Mansoor Aman also distributed certificates among the teachers who participated in the cyber security program.

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman

