Victoria Schofield highlights pertinence of China’s influence in resolution of Jammu and Kashmir conflict

ISLAMABAD - Renowned British historian and author Victoria Schofield emphasized the complexities of the Jammu and Kashmir issue, urging policymakers and scholars to take a holistic and well-informed approach to understand the region. In a recent discussion held at the Institute of Regional Studies, Schofield underscored the historical and geopolitical intricacies that have shaped the conflict, cautioning against simplistic narratives.

“The Jammu and Kashmir region has always been at crossroads — geographically, historically, and politically,” Schofield stated. “While the Kashmir Valley remains central to the conflict, we must not ignore the complexities of the entire state, which also include the aspirations of the people in Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK.” She reiterated that people in Gilgit Baltistan don’t consider themselves as Kashmiri.

Addressing the impact of the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government, Schofield noted that this move has significantly altered the discourse surrounding the region. It was indeed a unilateral decision of India which negated the aspirations of the people of Indian Administered J&K.

Schofield also discussed the growing role of China in the region, particularly in Gilgit-Baltistan, highlighting Beijing’s strategic interests through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). She suggested that China’s involvement may eventually influence the resolution process, given its vested economic and territorial interests.

On the issue of terminology and political representation, Schofield advised scholars and media professionals to use precise language to avoid misinterpretations. “It is crucial to recognize the diverse political dynamics within different parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The aspirations of the people in these regions vary, and their voices must be included in any meaningful resolution process,” she asserted.

Concluding on a cautiously optimistic note, Schofield encouraged continued study and engagement on the issue, acknowledging that while peace prospects appear dim at present, shifting geopolitical dynamics could pave the way for renewed dialogue. “The tectonic plates of diplomacy may have shifted in recent years, but history has shown that situations evolve. It is imperative to be prepared for opportunities when they arise,” she remarked.