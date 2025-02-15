What AB De Villiers has said about Babar Azam?

Former South African captain has voiced his support for Pakistan’s star batter , who is currently struggling with form in the ongoing tri-nation ODI series.

During a live interaction on his YouTube channel, de Villiers was asked what advice he would give to Babar. He praised the Pakistani batter, saying, "Babar Azam is in good form; he just needs to keep doing what he's doing. He’s the fastest to 6,000 runs alongside Hashim Amla, so he must be doing something right."

Acknowledging Babar’s dip in Test performances and the pressure of captaincy affecting his game, de Villiers emphasized that with leadership responsibilities now off his shoulders, Babar can fully focus on his batting.

"Now that the pressure of captaincy is gone, he can let Rizwan handle that burden and support him, especially with the bat," de Villiers said. "Just focus on scoring runs. That’s the same advice I give my son when he’s frustrated about not making a team or not batting where he wants."

The former Proteas wicket-keeper also lauded Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan for his outstanding performances in the recently concluded tri-nation series. Rizwan played a match-winning knock of 122* against South Africa in a record chase of 352 runs.

"Captain Mohammad Rizwan looks to be in good form. He scored quite a few runs throughout this tournament—good signs," he added.

Babar’s recent struggles as an opener in the series against New Zealand and South Africa have sparked debates over his batting position. He failed to make a significant impact, scoring 10 (23), 23 (19), and 29 (34) in three matches, including the final in Karachi.

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 approaching, concerns are growing over Babar’s adjustment to the opening role. Historically, he has excelled at No. 3 in ODIs, where he has amassed 5,416 runs in 104 matches at an impressive average of 60.17 and a strike rate of 88.33, including 29 half-centuries and 19 centuries.