Where to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released details on how cricket fans worldwide can watch the , ensuring comprehensive coverage across television, digital, and radio platforms.

Where to Watch in the Host Nations

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), co-hosts of the tournament, will provide multiple viewing options for fans.

Pakistan: Matches will be televised on PTV Sports and Ten Sports, with digital streaming available on Myco and Tamasha.

UAE: Viewers can tune in via CricLife MAX and CricLife MAX2, with online streaming accessible on STARZPLAY.

Broadcast Details for Participating Nations

Australia & New Zealand: Coverage will be on Amazon Prime Video (Australia) and Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand), with streaming on Now and SkyGo.

United Kingdom: Matches will air on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky SportsAction, with streaming available via SkyGO, Now, and the Sky Sports App.

South Africa: Fans can watch on SuperSport and the SuperSport App.

Afghanistan: First-time participants will have matches available on ATN.

Bangladesh: Games will air on Nagorik TV and T Sports, with digital coverage via the Toffee app.

India: JioStar will provide television coverage on Star and Network 18 channels, while streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar.

Global Broadcast & Streaming

USA & Canada: Matches will be aired on WillowTV, with streaming on the Cricbuzz app (including Hindi commentary).

Sri Lanka: Though not participating in the tournament, Sri Lankan fans can watch on Maharaja TV, with digital access via Sirasa.

Radio Coverage

Pakistan: HUM 106.2FM

UAE: Talk 100.3FM, Big 106.2

India: All India Radio

UK: BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Bangladesh: Radio Shadhin 92.4, Radio Bhumi 92.8

Sri Lanka: Lakhanda Radio

Free Streaming on ICC.tv

Fans in over 80 territories, including Nepal, Japan, and Malaysia, can watch live matches for free on ICC.tv. Additionally, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will have access to all 15 matches on the platform.

With extensive coverage across various mediums, the promises to reach cricket fans across the globe.